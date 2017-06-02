Smithfield Foods completes acquisition of Polish meat companies

Smithfield Foods has completed its acquisition of Pini Group’s packaged meats companies in Poland.

These companies will be operated by Animex Foods, one of the largest food producers in Poland and part of Smithfield Poland.

The acquisition includes Pini Polska, a meat processing and packaging plant; Hamburger Pini, a case ready meat plant, and Royal Chicken, an investment project currently in development.

Smithfield Foods said the acquisition strengthens its supply chain in Poland, as well as bolstering its production of packaged meat products.

Kenneth M. Sullivan, President and CEO of Smithfield Foods, said: “This is a win-win for Smithfield, as well as Poland’s agricultural industry. This move will help the Polish meat industry become more competitive across European and international markets.”

Smithfield Poland will now employ nearly 9,240 people, including approximately 240 former Pini employees, which will solidify the company’s position as the largest employer in the Polish food industry.