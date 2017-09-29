In brief: Simmons Prepared Foods to build $300m chicken facility

Simmons Prepared Foods, the Arkansas-based poultry, pet and ingredient supplier, has made clear its intentions to build a new chicken facility.

The company plans to invest $300 million in the facility which will be based in Benton County between Decatur and Gentry.

Once complete, the facility will produce fresh and frozen chicken products for retail and restaurant customers with capacity to sell approximately 850 million pounds of poultry meat annually at full production.

The design will feature modern production facilities and contemporary office space supported with best-in-class environmental technologies.

The company expects to begin new operations in 2019.