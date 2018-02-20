SIG to bring carton packaging and filling tech to Japan’s F&B industry

SIG Combibloc is bringing carton packaging and filling technology solutions to the Japanese food and beverage market after creating a joint venture with Tokyo’s Dai Nippon Printing (DNP).

The main focus of the partnership is to provide greater differentiation and added value in the field of carton packaging, technology and services for the food and beverages industry in Japan.

“The huge variety offered by the packaging system from SIG will enrich the Japanese market and offer clear added value for beverage manufacturers and consumers alike,” said Souichiro Nishitani, Corporate Officer and General Manager of Packaging Operations at DNP.

“The aim of our joint venture is to be Japan’s number 2 in aseptic carton packs by 2022.”

SIG CEO Rolf Stangl added: “It is an exciting moment in our company’s history. For many years we’ve looked into entering this big and promising market together with a perfect partner.

“We’ve now found this with DNP. Together with DNP, we are bringing innovative solutions to the food and beverage industry in Japan for current and next generation products.”