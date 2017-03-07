SIBA celebrates UK’s ‘brewing best’ with shortlist

The Society of Independent Brewers (SIBA) has revealed the shortlist for its SIBA Business & Industry Awards 2017, with breweries and businesses across the UK named as finalists.

With a 20% increase in entries compared to last year, SIBA report the Business Awards 2017 to be their biggest ever, with hundreds of entries being whittled down to an esteemed shortlist – with the overall winners announced at SIBA’s flagship BeerX event in Sheffield next week.

“The judges had an extremely difficult task this year as the quality and quantity of entries was very high as the UK independent brewing industry continues to mature and more businesses seek to set themselves apart from the pack,” said Mike Benner, SIBA Managing Director.

“This shortlist represents the very best in British brewing and I’d like to personally congratulate all those who have made the cut in 2017, and wish them luck come the announcement of winners at BeerX.”

The SIBA Business & Industry Awards were created to congratulate excellence in the brewing industry across a variety of categories, from pump clip, can and bottle design, to efforts taken by brewers to make their business more successful, innovative or eco-friendly. As well as raising the profile of winners, SIBA say the awards are a way of “highlighting the innovation of brewers and businesses throughout the independent craft brewing industry, in areas that might otherwise not get the attention they deserve”.

The independent craft beer categories, which were added in 2016, extended the scope of the awards to highlight the work being done by pubs, bars, restaurants, retailers and other businesses to promote independent craft beer across the UK.