‘Shrinkflation’ sees smaller products as producers cite rising costs

Food and beverages are among the more than 2,500 products that have diminished in size over the last five years, according to the Office for National Statistics (ONS).

Despite this “shrinkflation”, products are still being sold for the same price giving credence to the adage that products really were bigger when you were a child.

Although chocolate bars are among the worst offenders, coffee and fruit juice are now also being packaged and sold in smaller sizes.

However, the recently revealed statistics also show that during the same five year period, some 600 products had gotten larger.

Although this phenomenon hasn’t had an impact on overall inflation figures, the rate of inflation when adjusted for shrinking products was proportionally higher for sugar, jam, syrups, chocolate and confectionery.

This follows earlier controversies in which consumers complained of smaller products and less products in packages despite being sold for the same cost.

Manufactures argue that they are keeping products affordable and/or stemming the rising cost of ingredients.

Though many have blamed Brexit, the ONS has dismissed this, though admitted it has led to a rise in the prise of some imported goods.