SEFARI spearhead Scottish food research

The Scottish Environment, Food and Agriculture Research Institutes (Food Matters Live stand 681 – contact info@sefari.scot) is a collective of The James Hutton Institute; the Rowett Institute; the Moredun Institute; Scotland’s Rural College; Biomathematics and Statistics Scotland; Royal Botanic Garden Edinburgh.

This is a unique long-term and globally distinctive multi- and inter-disciplinary research collaboration and which delivers the the Scottish Government Strategic Research Programme (SRP) on food, agriculture, environment and rural affairs.

Food research is seminal within the SRP and includes innovation and enhanced practices within crop and livestock production, novel foods, food reformulations and food-behaviours.

Through natural and social science collaboration, SEFARI is critically able to place this research within key economic, human health, social equality, plant and animal health, animal-welfare and environmental priorities.

Its researcher-led and trans-disciplinary programme-level knowledge exchange works with the food and drink sector, food policy and the public to ensure its research continually informs and is informed by strategic need.