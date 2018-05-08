Sealed Air receives WorldStar & PIDA awards in 5 countries

Sealed Air has been recognised by The World Packaging Organisation across five countries for its innovative solutions in the packaging and food categories.

Organised by the World Packaging Organisation (WPO), the WorldStar Competition recognises advanced packaging design and technology and is renowned as a pre-eminent international award in packaging.

“Innovation and sustainability are at the heart of how Sealed Air is approaching the future, so we’re especially honoured by this recognition,” said Karl Deily, President of Food Care at Sealed Air.

“This multi-country win showcases how our solutions can help solve problems like food waste and food safety, and at the same time help our customers reduce their own impact to the environment.”

This year, Sealed Air received an unprecedented four international WorldStar awards for delivering a diverse range of solutions to respond to some of the food industry’s most pressing challenges.

Recognising the role of Sealed Air’s packaging innovations in reducing food waste, Cryovac Freshness Plus active packaging also received the “Packaging that Saves Food” award.

The award-winning solutions are:

Fresh Technologies Ltd and Sealed Air Cryovac Freshness Plus Active Packaging (New Zealand)

Sealed Air Cryovac Technology (CT) Shrink Films (Germany)

Cryovac Simple Steps packaging (Singapore)

Cryovac Sealappeal PSF ZAL (Spain)

