Scotland to showcase food heritage on world stage

A new initiative aimed at sharing Scottish meat and seafood globally has been launched by two of the country’s food organisations.

Quality Meat Scotland (QMS) and Seafood Scotland are jointly fronting the exciting ‘Surf and Turf’ initiative in an international partnership which will see the ultimate Scottish ingredient combo served to foodies around the world.

Where possible, events will be co-hosted by a local partner.

Laurent Vernet, Head of Marketing at Quality Meat Scotland, said: “Surf & Turf is a step forward in achieving our common goal – to spread the word about Scotland’s amazing food heritage.

“This initiative will showcase the best of what Scotland has to offer discerning food lovers in Europe and further afield. Consumers across the globe have a genuine appetite for Scottish produce, and in particular, its world-leading levels of traceability, assurance and welfare standards which underpin the Scotch Beef PGI and Scotch Lamb PGI brands.”

Scottish food and drink exports rose by 8% in 2016, with both Scottish seafood and meat enjoying a successful year alongside their export counterparts, such as the whisky industry.

Scottish seafood global exports in the last year account for around £760 million, a rise of 26%, with Europe the leading destination. Similarly, the export of meat from Scotland rose 11% to £72 million, with 90% of trade within Europe.

Natalie Bell, Trade Marketing Manager for EMEA (Europe, Middle East and Asia) at Seafood Scotland, said: “Boasting Europe’s largest economy, Germany is an ideal place to begin our Surf & Turf initiative, bringing Scottish seafood and meat to an astute audience who are increasingly leading the way in terms of European culture and trends.

“By celebrating the best of what Scotland has to offer from both land and sea, we aim to establish new trade relationships and secure interest in future orders for Scottish suppliers.”

Both organisations are part of the Scotland Food and Drink Partnership, with the Surf & Turf collaboration forming part of a drive to boost the visibility of Scottish food and drink across key markets.