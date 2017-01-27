Saucy Fish Co. debut first frozen fish range

British seafood brand The Saucy Fish Co. have launched a brand new frozen UK product range with a major nationwide listing in Sainsbury’s.

The company will accompany the launch with an extensive digital marketing campaign, utilising online food platforms over four months.

The new frozen range comprises five products: Sea Bass with Salsa Verde, Smoked Haddock with Vintage Cheddar & Chive Sauce, Salmon with Chilli, Lime & Ginger Dressing and two Saucy centre fishcake variants.

Saucy has capitalised on its image and contemporary design, pairing splashes of colour against black packing for differentiation it what is a busy category. The new design introduces a window on the packs, allowing shoppers to view the fillets before they buy.

Saucy’s ‘Frozen just got cooler’ creative campaign centres on the brand’s trademark colourful use of animated film. Video assets (10 and 30 second treatments) set the frozen scene of Saucy’s cool new product that cooks from frozen to fork in 30 minutes or less.

In a strategic partnership, the fish brand is joining forces with Jamie Oliver’s Food Tube cooking talent, Katie Pix, in a brand move to illustrate the convenience of cooking from frozen in a mid-week meal mini-series challenges.

Delivering five 3-5 minute branded videos to supporting each product from the new Saucy Fish Frozen range, the Food Tube collaboration will broadcast from the first week of February over a five-week period supporting Saucy’s Frozen just got cooler campaign online alongside Paid Media, Pre-roll and Social Media ads.

The animation is set to debut across Sainsbury’s digital 6 sheets nationwide during the launch month of February 2017, supported by online POS across the Sainsbury’s website.

Amanda Webb, Sales and Marketing Director at The Saucy Fish Co., said: “Our research shows there is a lack of inspiration and a need for convenience in the frozen fish category. The new Saucy frozen range was designed to provide consumers with a much needed solution; quality fish, from freezer to fork in half an hour.

“Putting digital at the heart of our brand strategy to launch Saucy Fish Frozen in the UK was a calculated move to catch our Saucy shoppers online and in-store. We want to inspire the mid-week meal, introduce a new generation of shoppers to Saucy’s cool new home of the freezer aisle and ultimately, get more people, eating more fish, more often.”