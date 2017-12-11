Sandon Global voted Top 10 company in national awards

Sandon Global was invited to the House of Commons last week to attend the UK Chambers of Commerce National Awards.

This follows recent industry accolades and back-to-back awards for best supplier for the last 4 years.

The annual event celebrates the achievements of the leading regional UK SME’s from any sector. As the North West region winner Sandon Global’s MD John Millington and Site Director attended the prestigious event held in the halls of Westminster on 30th November.

“This award is the icing on the cake for our business this year. Having supplied over 50% of the nominees in last month’s FlexoTech industry awards including the best in show,” said Steve Ellis.

“The BCC Award will take pride of place alongside our Queens Award and four consecutive EFIA Gold Award’s.”

The finalists were entertained in the House of Commons by MPs Marie Rimmer, Conor McGinn and Dr Adam Marshall, Director General of the British Chambers of Commerce.

Topics discussed included the impact of Brexit on the local economy; skills, recruitment, apprenticeships, infrastructure investment and the increasing importance of digital skills in the jobs market.

In the evening the nine regional delegates attended the BCC Chamber Business Awards, where Sandon Global was named runner-up in the National Small Business of the Year category.

Mr Millington said: “I am bursting with pride. This award is recognition for the hard work and dedication of our loyal and knowledgable workforce.

“2017 has been an exceptional year and our plans for growth across international markets indicates 2018 will be as eventful.”

The Runcorn-based business exports to 53 countries and has just appointed a European Sales Manager to build on its sales network overseas. With some new plant and product developments in the pipeline Sandon Global are clearly on the march.