Salmon sales on the up as popularity skyrockets

Popularity in Scottish smoked salmon has gained traction according to data from supermarket chain Asda and Scotty Brand show.

Scotty Brand Smoked Salmon, which is responsibly farmed, smoked and packed in Scotland, cemented itself as a family favourite during the Christmas period, with record numbers sold across Asda stores.

Asda said it has also seen sales of salmon spike across its own premium range, with a 15% sales increase across its ‘Extra Special’ range.

June Rose, Fresh Buyer for Asda Scotland, said: “Throughout the year, and in particular on the lead up to the festive season, we’ve seen the popularity of salmon steadily increase. Customers are becoming increasingly health conscious and coupled with the increase in those willing to pay for premium products; smoked salmon has been the must-have item to have on the Christmas and Hogmanay dinner tables.”

Richard Allison, General Manager of Scotty Brand, added: “Every product in the Scotty Brand family is renowned for its quality and provenance and it has been a fantastic year for us as customers are realising the benefits of enjoying locally sourced Scottish salmon.

“To have been able to produce and sell enough smoked salmon to stretch across the Forth Bridge more than 10 times, we couldn’t have asked for a better achievement. It is a fantastic way to round a busy and successful year off and we hope everyone across Scotland enjoys bringing in the bells with our delicious dish.”

Asda and Scotty Brand have worked in partnership for more than five years and most recently signed a £150,000 contract to exclusively stock a new range of bakery products in 57 Scottish Asda stores.