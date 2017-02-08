Sacmi Wine&Spirits to showcase product range at Enomaq 2017

Sacmi Wine&Spirits, the newly-created division which marked the Sacmi Group’s entry into the wine industry, will be taking part in Enomaq – a pivotal event on the Iberian market that focuses on oenology and bottling machines/plants.

Now in its 21st edition, the fair is expected to attract at least 25,000 visitors from 30 countries, with floor space totalling more than 33,000 m2.

Sacmi will use the opportunity to present a complete range of technological solutions for wine-making, bottling and packaging.

Already strongly positioned in the wine industry with machines and complete plants for filling, labelling and Bag-In-Box packaging, in 2006 Sacmi stepped things up a gear with its takeover of Defranceschi Italia; a key player in the design and marketing of grape-processing/wine-making machines and plants, this historic company’s customers include some of Europe’s finest wineries.

The Sacmi stand – organised by Sacmi Beverage Iberica – will be showcasing the best technology the Group has to offer the industry, starting with the new generation of Defranceschi membrane presses; since the company joined the Sacmi Group these presses have been fully redesigned and enjoyed positive feedback from visitors to the first wine industry events.

Visitors will be able to get a close-up look at the HG40 D-line, characterised, like all the machines in the series, by an innovative drive system that allows fully ultra-clean process management and requires zero maintenance.

Alongside this machine, the 117m2 display area will also be exhibiting Sacmi’s flagship wine packaging solution, the new modular KUBE labeller (the largest of the series, the KUBE K70, will be on show); this machine has won the acclaim of wine bottlers thanks to its unique versatility. A modular structure and labelling units external to the carousel make KUBE the perfect single-machine solution for manufacturing effectively with multiple technologies and labelling systems.

The displayed labeller will be connected to an LVS 360 labelling vision system. Developed by Sacmi’s Automation & Inspection Systems Division, the latter is designed to be inserted on the line to ensure total quality control of the label application process by using latest-generation image acquisition devices and software capable of detecting even the smallest label defects and generating real-time reports that allow immediate identification of the source of the problem.

High flexibility, productivity and reliability are, instead, the key characteristics of the filler on show at the Spanish fair; the LINEAR S model is an ULTRA CLEAN semi-automatic filler for Bag-In-Box packages that fills the bags automatically (these are placed in the box manually, which determines the final output rate). Featuring unique compactness, efficiency, filling precision, process speed and hygiene, Sacmi fillers can handle sizes ranging from less than 3 litres to over 20 litres, with output rates spanning from 200 to over 900 Bag-in-Box/hour: the ideal plant engineering solution for both wine and water, soft drinks, other beverages and syrups.