Russian turkey facility reaches full production capacity

The Tambov Turkey facility has reached full production capacity in the Pervomaisk district of Russia’s Tambov region.

The facility – the result of five years and RUB 10.2 billion investment – is a joint venture between Cherkizovo Group, the Russian vertically integrated meat and feed producer, and Spanish agricultural producer Grup Fuertes.

The Group said the facility will enable to position itself as one of the largest producers of turkey meat in the Russian Market.

It also allows Grupo Fuertes to test its business localisation model in the Russian market.

Sergey Mikhailov, General Director of Cherkizovo Group, said: “Turkey meat has great potential on the Russian market and total turkey meat production in Russia was about 230,000 tonnes in 2016.

“This is a serious step on the way to Russian food security, and towards developing its export opportunities over the long run.”

The production complex includes an incubator for 5.6 million eggs per year, four growth sites, nine finisher sites, a feed mill with an installed capacity of 180,000 tonnes per year, an elevator storage capacity of 90,000 tonnes, a meat processing plant with high-technology equipment and a modern waste treatment facilities.