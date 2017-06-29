Rottneros develops sustainable food packaging tray

Rottneros has developed a sustainable food packaging tray for fresh food and take away.

The tray is manufactured entirely with wooden raw material and is recyclable, renewable and degradable.

Developed at the company’s Sunne facility in Sweden, the tray will replace today’s plastic alternatives and will be used for convenience food, meat in grocery stores and take away food.

The tray is based entirely on Swedish wooden raw materials and can withstand moisture and keep the food fresh.

To further develop the product, Rottneros said it will develop environmentally friendly and biodegradable trays that at the same time can withstand moisture and fat from the food.

Depending on the use, plastic is either completely eliminated or greatly reduced in products with high barrier requirements, as a renewable and degradable type of plastic can also be used.