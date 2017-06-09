Roquette ploughs €40m into French pea processing facility

Roquette is investing €40 million in its Vic-sur-Aisne facility to bolster its pea processing capacity and meet the growing global demand for pea protein.

This is the second such investment Roquette has made this year, after injecting €300 million into a brand new site in Manitoba, Canada.

Both investments following the €40 million already ploughed into the Vic-sur-Aisne’s facility in 2015.

All serve to meet the growing global demand for pea protein, as consumers move away from meat and dairy turn to alternative protein sources.

The two sites in Canada and France will provide an increased offer of pea protein solutions globally and also in close proximity to North American and European consumers.

By 2019, the two facilities will represent a combined pea processing capacity of nearly 250,000 tons per year.

CEO Jean-Marc Gilson said: “By increasing our processing capacity in the pea protein segment, we address a large and growing demand for plant-based nutrition solutions and we reinforce our leadership on this segment, proving once again our commitment to delivering sustainable innovative solutions to the Food, Nutrition and Health sectors.

“With an expected combined capacity of 250,000 tons in France and Canada, Roquette is in a leading position to continue providing our customers with high-quality plant based products all over the world.”