Roquette to build world’s largest pea-protein processing facility

To help address the growing demand for plant proteins, Roquette is investing more than CAD$400 million to a build a new pea-protein manufacturing site in Portage la Prairie, Manitoba, Canada.

The investment, believed to be the largest dedicated to pea-protein in the global food, nutrition and health industry to date, will capitalise Roquette’s position in plant protein.

The new industrial unit will expand the company’s pea-protein production capacity as well as addressing the increasing demand for plant-based proteins in North America and globally.

Canada is the world’s largest producer of peas, accounting for around 30% of the total global production. Roquette cited Manitoba’s strong logistics infrastructures and hydroelectric energy for choosing the location to house the new facility.

Construction is expected to start in the second half of 2017, subject to obtaining the relevant permits, with production slated to begin in 2019. Upon completion, Roquette’s site in Portage la Prairie is expected to employ around 150 people, mostly recruited locally.

The pea protein market is very attractive and demand for plant proteins for human nutrition is growing tremendously, driven by health consciousness, consumer concerns and sustainability.

Pea protein offers many advantages to farmers, customers and consumers, as its production is environmentally friendly and it is a great source of protein, with numerous applications in gluten-free foods, vegetarian foods, sports and slimming foods, senior nutrition and clinical nutrition.