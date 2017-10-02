Roquette breaks ground on major pea-protein facility

Roquette has broken ground on its CAD$400 million pea-protein manufacturing facility in Portage la Prairie, Manitoba (Canada).

This marks a major milestone since that project was launched back in January.

The company said this major industrial unit will expand its pea protein production capacity as well as addressing the growing demand for plant-based proteins nationally and globally.

Pea protein offers many advantages to farmers, customers and consumers as its production is environmentally-friendly, and it is a great source of protein.

The site will complement Roquette’s existing pea production facility in Vic-sur-Aisne, France, where it recently invested €40 million.

CEO Jean-Marc Gilson said: “This represents a major step in our development strategy in North America and in the plant protein business, and we are looking forward to offering our pea-protein products from Portage-la-Prairie, at the heart of Manitoba, to customers and consumers in America and worldwide.”

Production is expected to begin in 2019.