Major UK retailers raise sustainable tuna concerns

Major UK retailers have aired their concerns with the Marine Stewardship Council (MSC) about the controversial practice of allowing tuna fisheries to be partially certified.

Waitrose and Tesco confirmed to a group of MPs this week that they had written to the MSC Board about the subject of compartmentalised tuna fisheries being certified, and their belief that this practice is not in the best interests of responsible fishing policies.

This is in spite of the fact that Waitrose stocks John West Tuna from a major compartmentalised fishery in the Western and Central Pacific, whilst Tesco stocks own label products from a compartmentalised fishery at the Solomon Islands.

M&S detailed their concerns a few weeks ago but currently have no tuna from compartmentalised fisheries in store. However, they do stock MSC certified products.

The letters from Waitrose and Tesco were sent following a meeting in Parliament between cross-party MPs and retailers on the 8th January.

It is timed ahead of a meeting of the MSC Board of Trustees which starts in London this week. At the meeting, the Board are expected to cover the matter of compartmentalisation of tuna fisheries including the recertification of the PNA, the world’s largest tuna fishery, which is a major compartmentalised fishery.

Sainsbury’s attended the Parliamentary meeting on the 8th January but have yet to confirm if they have shared their concerns with the MSC. They also stock tuna from compartmentalised fisheries.

The issue of compartmentalised fisheries has been raised by MPs due to the ‘unsustainable practices’ where vessels and crew can use the same fishing nets one day to catch tuna ‘sustainably’ – receiving MSC certification – and then on the same day, be hauling tuna along with turtles, sharks, juvenile tuna and other protected species unsustainably.