Renaissance BioScience partners with Mitacs for $1.44m yeast project

Renaissance BioScience Corp., the yeast technology company, has partnered with not-for-profit research and training organisation Mitacs for a multi-year, $1.44-million yeast research and development project.

Mitacs will provide matching funding to the RBSC project to support the development of next-generation, systematic tools and methods for expanding, screening and selecting biodiversity in non-GMO industrial yeast strains.

The funding will enable Renaissance to accelerate the development of its non-GMO yeasts for foods, including acrylamide-reducing, and beverages including cider, wine and distilled spirits.

In addition to the work done directly by RBSC, the project will be facilitated by collaboration with three University of British Columbia (UBC) researchers in the fields of yeast genetics and biochemistry.

Over the four-year duration of the project, it is expected that up to 20 post-doctoral and graduate research scientist positions will be created in RBSC and at UBC to conduct this leading-edge research.

