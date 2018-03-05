ReGrained launches snack bars made from upcycled grains

Innovative San Francisco food company ReGrained is releasing a range of snack bars made from upcycled ingredients.

Further boosting the environmental credentials of the new SuperGrain+ bar line, each bar is wrapped in a fully compostable wrapper.

ReGrained uses its patented technology solution to rescue, process, and stabilise highly nutritious, food manufacturing byproducts creating a versatile, low sugar grain blend.

All SuperGrain+™ bars are non-GMO, made with organic ingredients and come in three varieties: Honey Cinnamon IPA, Chocolate Coffee Stout, and Blueberry Sunflower Saison.

Every bar boasts 4 grams of fiber, 4 grams of protein, and only 8 grams of sugar. The complex flavour profiles developed by a top chef elevate snacking into a full culinary experience.

Functional ingredients like Manuka Honey, Ginseng, and Coffee Fruit infuse each bar with unique benefits like Immunity, Energy, and Antioxidant delivery

