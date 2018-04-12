Reducing acrylamide, naturally

Israel’s Frutarom Food Protection Solutions has developed an all-natural, high-antioxidant solution for reducing acrylamide in heat-processed foods, which, it says, decreases oxidation and extends shelf life.

High-heat cooking can impart potentially carcinogenic acrylamides at levels that can exceed 1,000 ppb. As of April 11, 2018 new European Union legislation set new “benchmark” levels for the amount of acrylamide in foods for various products.

Frutarom conducted tests on fried potatoes and other snacks applying its all-natural INOLENS 4 and SyneROX HT, tailor made formulations. Both formulations significantly reduced acrylamide concentration in the food matrices.

The level of acrylamide was decreased by 60% in the snacks, and more than 90% in the fried potatoes. The research team noted that such high reduction levels are readily attainable for food applications that have very high levels of acrylamide.

The two formulations also significantly improved oxidative stability of snacks and fried potatoes, as indicated by hexanal levels. The performance of INOLENS 4 and SyneROX HT exceeded that of the synthetic antioxidant TBHQ, which is commonly used for frying oil stability improvement.

Moreover, these formulations extended frying oil shelf life, also outperforming TBHQ.

Like this: Like Loading...