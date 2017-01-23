Record UAE operators set to showcase food concepts at Gulfood 2017

The UAE’s food and beverage market is continuing its evolution as an international food and beverage capital thanks to forward-thinking operators looking to maximise their stake in a market expected to be worth a whopping AED82 billion by 2020, according to Euromonitor International.

Now a record number of local F&B businesses are preparing to capitalise on the growing appetite for quirky and inspired global produce by launching their cutting edge international product lines at Gulfood 2017, the 22nd edition of the world’s largest food and hospitality show which runs from 26 February to 2 March 2017 at the Dubai World Trade Centre (DWTC).

400 Emirates-based F&B companies will be in attendance at the world’s largest annual food event, making it the highest number ever from within the UAE. Record numbers of these are also set to introduce novel ranges of new world fare that aligns with the buying requirements of international visitors seeking the latest trending food concepts.

Euromonitor’s growth figures underpin additional findings by F&B advisory firm KPMG, who describe the UAE’s “limitless investment appetite” thanks to its highly diverse, growing and relatively young population characterised by experimental tastes and preferences.

As part of their latest ‘Hungry For More?’ report, KPMG’s Partner and Head of Retail in the Lower Gulf Anuraj Bajpai describes the latest formulas for F&B success in the region:

“Innovation, whether in terms of menu enhancements or new ways of understanding consumer preferences is a differentiator. The wide array of formats, concepts and cuisines offered in the UAE mirrors its varied demographics. We understand the attraction of bringing something completely new to the market.”

Yet while long term market indicators remain positive, Bajpai is keen to point out the associated challenges. ”Operators need to understand and predict customer behaviour – which can be challenging. There is merit in developing concepts that already have wider acceptance and appeal,” he said.

In line with these sentiments, forthcoming Gulfood exhibitors are preparing to go under the spotlight with adventurous yet established product lines that have already proved popular in other parts of the world.

Gulfood 2017 will span more than 1 million square feet of exhibition space allocated to 5000 international exhibitors, including more than 1,000 new-to-show food and beverage producers bringing something innovative to the table. Segmented into eight of the largest commodity trading markets in separate halls, the event welcomes first-time participants Malta, Finland, Slovakia, Somalia & Azaerbaijan amongst more than 120 represented countries.

Gulfood 2017 is a trade event open strictly to business and trade visitors. The show is open 11am-7pm from February 26 to March 1 2017 and 11am-5pm on March 2 2017. Visitors can pre-register at www.gulfood.com to save AED150 on the on-site entry fee of AED350.