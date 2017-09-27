Record number of exhibitors for Fi Europe & Ni 2017

Fi Europe & Ni 2017 is the must-attend event on the calendar of virtually everybody who works in the food, beverage and ingredients industry.

With a record number of exhibitors, a 4-day conference programme focused on thought leadership and new sections and initiatives, organiser UBM EMEA expects the event to attract more visitors than ever before, and is ensuring they are senior professionals with considerable purchasing power.

Four halls spanning 65,000 square metres of exhibition space will give more than 1,500 suppliers a stage from which to showcase every conceivable food and beverage ingredient sourced from all over the world, including a vast range of functional and organic raw ingredients.

Exhibitors and visitors will also benefit from the new Expo FoodTec Content Hub in the Expo FoodTec pavilion, uniquely focused on ingredient processing and packaging solutions for the Food & Beverage industry. The Expo FoodTec Content Hub is the hotspot where speaker sessions, presentations and videos from leading experts and associations will offer priceless insights into new developments in F&B processing and ingredients packaging.

Innovation on display

Across the event, visitors will be able to explore state-of-the-art innovations as well as current food and beverage trends and developments.

The Industry Insights Theatre will focus on current major consumer trends influencing the global food and beverage market. Supplier Solutions Sessions will see top-level suppliers showcase their latest ingredients innovations, while the Start-up Innovation Challenge will create a platform for cutting-edge innovations from the industry’s most exciting start-up companies.

The New Product Zone, organised in cooperation with Innova Market Insights, will return once again to Fi Europe. And finally, the Fi Innovation Awards will introduce a number of new categories to celebrate innovation in the industry.

4 days of thought leadership

Fi Europe conferences offer an excellent opportunity to find out what leading food & beverage industry experts are thinking, working on and interested in.

For 2017, UBM EMEA has announced a programme covering four full days of knowledge sharing and networking opportunities. One day before the show, on Monday 27 November, the Fi Future of Nutrition Summit will bring together independent food pioneers to explore cutting-edge innovations in nutrition.

From Tuesday 28 November to Thursday 30 November, the Fi Conference will offer in-depth insights into the issues shaping the food and beverage landscape through a mix of keynote presentations, panel discussions and masterclasses. Topics covered will include: Clean label & Natural ingredients; Food safety & Regulatory compliance; Everything Protein; Health & Wellness; Life Stages; Category Innovation (Dairy, Bakery and Beverages); Reduction & Reformulation; and Sustainability.

On Wednesday 29 November, the Women’s Networking Breakfast will bring together inspirational women from all areas of the food industry and beyond to share their insight, knowledge and experience on topics covering innovation, entrepreneurship and women’s excellence in the food & beverage industry.

Messe Frankfurt – a perfect venue for an outstanding event

Having last been held in Paris in 2015, the biennial event returns to Messe Frankfurt, Germany, for 2017.

With its international airport and central location, Frankfurt is a central hub for visitors from all over the world.

The show opens its doors on 28 November at Messe Frankfurt in Germany. You can book tickets here.