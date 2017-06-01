Record growth for UK food exports

Food and drink exports from the UK are on the rise, with 2017 enjoying the largest first quarter exports value on record.

Exports of food and drink grew to £4.9 billion during this period, a figure up 8.3% on 2016.

Despite the increase, the UK’s top three export products remain whisky, salmon and chocolate.

With the Brexit, the UK has to look beyond Europe and there has been a 9.4% growth in export to non-EU counties.

Ireland, France and the United States are the top three destinations for UK food and drink in terms of overall value.

Positive growth was reported in all top 20 markets, apart from Spain which saw a 21.6% decrease compared with 2016.

The three export markets that saw the greatest percentage growth in value in Q1 were South Korea, Belgium and South Africa.

Beer was the key driver in export growth to South Korea, while wheat and barley were behind the rise in Belgian exports, and animal feed boosted those to South Africa.

Exports of salmon saw the largest value growth, up 52.3% in Q1, with wine experiencing the largest increase in terms of export volume, up 13.8%.

While the fall in the price of the pound had helped to boost UK export competitiveness, this currency weakness has also led to an increase in the cost of many essential imported ingredients and raw materials.

This has resulted in the UK’s food and drink trade deficit increasing by 19% to -£6.2 billion in Q1 2017. The impact of weaker sterling on British exports is expected to be seen in Q3 2017 as companies negotiate new sales agreements with overseas buyers.