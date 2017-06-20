First real fruit ice lolly hits UK shelves in time for heat wave

As Britain enjoys its first real taste of summer, Tesco has launched a watermelon ice lolly in what it is calling a “healthy alternative summer treat”.

Believed to be the first time a 100% ice lolly has been sold on British high streets, the launch coincides with the heat wave that has swept across the UK over the past few days.

David Daniels, Tesco Produce Buying Manager, said: “These thirst-quenching frozen lollies, made from a real piece of fruit, are a delicious and healthy alternative to a sweet treat for all the family.”

The watermelon lollies – available exclusively via Tesco – will be sold in a pack of four for £2 and will be available in more than 500 Tesco stores across the UK.