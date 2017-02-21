Raw ingredients distributor awarded BRC accreditation

Cornelius Group, an independent European distributor of raw materials and ingredients for the food and beverage industry, has been awarded BRC accreditation.

Whilst Cornelius complies and operates within all elements of food safety, this standard offers customers added security that products are fully compliant with current legislation.

Clair Binks, Group Operations Director at Cornelius, said: “Large food manufacturers, including household names, hold or aspire to BRC certification. We have demonstrated that not only do our procedures comply with food safety, but they go above and beyond them and meet the BRC’s extremely high global standards.”

BRC accredited certification bodies audit manufacturing facilities around the world. Strict protocol must be followed to ensure food safety, quality and legality are driven throughout the production process from start to finish.

The auditors spent a day at Cornelius assessing its standard of quality, safety and operational criteria to ensure the company fulfils its legal obligations and provides protection for the end consumer.

Ms Binks added: “Over the course of three months the Cornelius team worked through an 85-page standard making sure we are compliant in each section. If we were non-compliant, new procedures, policies or equipment were introduced to ensure we meet the standard required.

“The auditor was impressed with the passion and dedication that was clearly visible in the work carried out to achieve the BRC accreditation. It’s something I would also like to reiterate and congratulate the team for their hard work in achieving this highly sought after global food safety standard.”

Cornelius is established as a distributor throughout the UK, France, Poland, Russia and has recently established a new business in the Nordic region. It also has global sourcing offices in China and India.