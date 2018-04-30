Radnor Hills launch enhanced water range

Radnor Hills have been on a mission to create the perfect range of enhanced water products that are full of natural goodness and make the ideal on-the-go hydration source, energy booster or new gym buddy for those living busy, active lifestyles.

Made using all natural ingredients, the new Radnor Plus Energy range gives you the same kick as a cup of coffee but with the added advantage of refreshing hydration too.

With natural Guarana and Ginseng extracts which help restore and enhance well-being and when blended together create a natural caffeine kick to support energy levels, Radnor Plus Energy is available in two flavours including Lemon and Lime and Cranberry and Raspberry and is naturally sweetened with fruit extract and stevia.

Each bottle will contain only 30 calories and 70mg of Caffeine. Radnor Plus Protein will be your new favourite gym partner! Perfectly tailored for those training on weight loss or calorie controlled diets, each bottle delivers 12g of whey protein and is sweetened with stevia.

These drinks are ideal for making sure you always have a refreshing protein source to hand when working out, post workout or in-between meals.

