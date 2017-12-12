Qualvis creates new packaging solution for children’s fruit tea start-up

Carton manufacturer, Qualvis Print & Packaging, has created an end-to-end branding, design and packaging solution for start-up children’s fruit tea brand, Tom’s Teas.

Using quality blends and flavours that are fun, such as rhubarb and custard and tropical twist, Tom’s Teas provide children with delicious and fun healthy drinks that contain no caffeine and no added sugar.

Following an introduction at the Packaging Innovations show in London, Qualvis were tasked with creating an impactful brand style for Tom’s Teas that not only told their story, but also conveyed their core values of quality ingredients, healthy living, well-being, child-centred and fun.

Being able to deliver a single source for graphics, design, production, in-house printing and finishing facilities, Qualvis’ co-located design studio offering, Qualvis Innovations, produced the vibrant and playful artwork.

Cartons, transit outers and online postal packs were then printed by the firm’s digital offering – a £2 million dual digital packaging line investment featuring a Xerox iGen 4 sheet-fed digital printer, side-by-side with an iGen5 automated line.

Tom’s Teas founder, Anna Stopps, said: “I am absolutely delighted with every element of the finished digital packs. They are beautiful artworks and a real testimony to everyone that has worked on them.

“Our fruit teas are simply divine, using quality blends and flavours that are fun, child-centred, healthy and different to anything that is on the UK market. It was vital that the design and packaging matched the quality of the product and we have achieved that.”

Qualvis’ Richard Pacey added: “Qualvis Innovations was formed to strategically deliver innovative packaging concepts from initial sketches through to the brands print ready state, then further manage the projects through production in Qualvis’ in-house print and conversion facility – our work for Tom’s Teas is a great example of this full service in practise.”

An initial run of 1600 cartons was produced, with four blends recently launched at retail in independent stores in and around London and online.