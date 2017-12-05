British snack brand to mark New Year with protein powder launch

Pulsin is boosting its healthy product range with the addition of two new naturally flavoured protein powders in January.

The British snack brand said the new powders will offer “time-strapped consumers a convenient and tasty way of boosting their protein intake”.

The powders were purposefully created to expand Pulsin’s product offering and to reach a wider audience of nutrition-conscious customers.

Previously, all of its protein powders had been unflavoured, but the new launch sees the company expanding with a vanilla and chocolate flavour.

“We believe it’s important to use customer feedback to contribute to our NPD and it’s long been on our customers’ wish list for us to develop a flavoured version of our powders,” said Marketing Manager Steff Parker.

