Provenance launches service for transparency in food industry

British tech start-up Provenance has raised funding from strategic investors to revolutionise consumer trust.

Following a successful international pilot tracking tuna through Southeast Asian supply chains – and a pilot project with the world’s largest consumer cooperative to track fresh produce from origin to supermarket – Provenance has secured 650,000 in private investment to complement ongoing grant funding, and enable a market launch in the UK and beyond.

Provenance was one of the early leaders to track products along a supply chain on the blockchain – an exciting new technology bringing a new layer of trust to the web.

The company will use its funding to launch a new standard for consumer trust in the food sector with its blockchain-backed solution, aiming to bring transparency to over 1,000 food and drinks businesses by 2025.

“Our mission at Provenance is to improve the lives and well-being of the people behind consumer products by bringing trusted, accessible information to commerce,” said Jessi Baker, CEO of Provenance.

“This funding will help us develop our tools to meet the business need for more trustworthy supply chains whilst empowering shoppers to make a positive impact.”

In addition to a group of strategic investors, Provenance has assembled a board and advisory group of business leaders and sustainability champions including Brian Fitzpatrick, who helped sell Adap.tv to AOL, Gavin Starks, founding CEO of the Open Data Institute, and Lily Cole, British supermodel and founder of social businesses, including impossible.com.

Provenance is launching the first 100 transparent products in October, following a pre-launch of organic products in partnership with the Soil Association for Organic September.