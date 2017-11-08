Production resumes at beleaguered 2 Sisters plant

The West Bromwich plant of poultry giant 2 Sisters Food Group has resumed production after hygiene allegations halted operations.

An investigation spearheaded by The Guardian and ITV last month uncovered a number of food safety and hygiene issues at the aforementioned plant which supplies major supermarkets across the UK.

The plant has now been reopened after 2 Sisters retrained its staff with food safety and quality management systems which was overseen by the Food Standards Agency.

Tesco, who was among the retailers the plant supplied, has stated it will again be taking orders from the site.

“Following the re-training programme carried out by 2 Sisters at its West Bromwich site, we can confirm we will begin to receive orders from the site again in the coming days,” said a Tesco spokesperson.

We are satisfied the issues have been addressed and work will now be carried out to our high production standards.”

Marks & Spencer and Aldi have both confirmed they too will be taking stock from the factory, thought Sainsbury’s said it had no plans to resume supply.