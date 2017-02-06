Absorbent fruit pad production begins at Sirane’s Mexican facility

Sirane’s new manufacturing facility and offices in Mexico are now up and running – with production having begun in earnest within the last month.

Absorbent fruit pad production has now begun at Sirane’s new manufacturing site in Guadalajara, Mexico after months of planning.

The initial focus will be on the soft-fruit market, but Sirane said its North American team are planning to develop other food packaging areas, as well as the medical and healthcare markets.

Sirane North America is based in Guadalajara, close to the major berry growing regions and the headquarters of many major growers, and will focus initially on absorbent fruit pads – and the region’s berries and soft-fruit market.

Simon Balderson, Sirane Managing Director, said: “Sirane North America’s site in Mexico is a major step for the company. The manufacturing of absorbent fruit pads is really a launch pad; it’s the product that has certainly taken us to Mexico, but not the only reason.

“People often ask us why Mexico? Well Mexico is the perfect place for Sirane to begin manufacturing. Certainly in soft-fruit terms, it is one of the world’s major producers, but geographically it is also quite a distance from many of its major export markets.”

Mexico’s soft-fruit industry is one of the largest in the world. Its temperature, height above sea-level and rainfall make growing conditions ideal. Vast quantities of fruit including strawberries, blackberries, raspberries and blueberries are exported to Europe, North America and even the Far East – making packaging vitally important.

Mr Balderson added: “By opening manufacturing in Mexico, Sirane will be able to offer better service and better technology to the region, whilst also gaining from their expertise. The transport links will also connect us with major markets in Central and North America.

“The location in Guadalajara is perfect, close to the major growing regions and so close to customers, and on a new innovation park with easy access to the Pan-American Highway – well connected by road to much of North and Central America.

“We’ll also be able to supply into South America, and in particular the berry markets in Chile and Uruguay. Mexico will make serving these markets much easier.”