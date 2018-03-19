Prewett’s launch gluten free Mini’s Chunky Choc Chip Cookies

Prewett’s, the gluten free biscuit specialist, has launched Mini’s Chunky Choc Chip Cookies – the second addition to their new Mini’s range.

Packed full of flavoursome milk chocolate chips, these delicious bite-sized cookies are ideal as a lunchbox snack or ‘on-the-go’ treat and provide a neat complement to Prewett’s Mini’s cheese biscuits which were launched earlier this year.

Available as five mini bags in a larger 140g bag, Mini’s Chunky Choc Chip Cookies are currently available in Asda (retail sale price £2.00), with more stockists anticipated to follow later.

David Wood, Business Improvement Director for Northumbrian Fine Foods, who own Prewett’s, said: “These great-tasting mini choc chip cookies are ideal for gluten free consumers looking for a delicious and convenient snack.”

