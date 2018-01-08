Premieres and innovations at Fruit Logistica 2018

Trade visitors can start gearing up for Fruit Logistica with Spotlight reports ahead of the show’s opening on February 7.

The 68 Spotlight reports include 23 world premieres and 11 European premieres – compelling testimony to Fruit Logistica’s status as an innovation platform.

“Along with its unparalleled status as a business and information platform, Spotlight will help Fruit Logistica strengthen its leading role as an innovation platform,” said Fruit Logistica Global Brand Manager Wilfried Wollbold.

He added: “Spotlight gives trade visitors a chance to see a comprehensive overview of the event ahead of time and prepare for Fruit Logistica more efficiently.”

The new information format complements the Fruit Logistica Innovation Award, which looks at products and services brought to market in the last twelve months, and the Future Lab, which showcases innovative projects that will transform the fresh produce industry in the next two to five years.

Spotlight presents the year’s premieres and innovations and places them on centre stage.

It is a free service for exhibitors, trade visitors and industry journalists available on the website under press service, visitor service, and in the Virtual Market Place.