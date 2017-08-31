Premier Foods has finalised the renewal of its long-standing license with Mondelēz International to produce and market Cadbury branded cake and ambient dessert products.

This follows the announcement earlier this year in which Premier Foods outlined the signing with Mondelēz.

The new partnership is effective from 1 September 2017 and will run until 2022 – with an option for the Company to extend this to 2025.

The total number of licence countries expands to 46 – from 10 – and now includes Japan, China and India, among others.