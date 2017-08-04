P&P event explores latest EU regulations

Plastics and Paper in Contact with Foodstuffs will provide an in-depth and timely overview of the latest industry legislation.

The European Commission recently published EU regulation 752/2017 amending the regulation on plastic materials intended for food contact, highlighting the need for the food contact supply chain to be aware of the new changes in legislation, especially when exporting to various countries within the EU.

Bringing together over 200 food contact professionals, the conference provides delegates with a unique opportunity to stay ahead of the latest regulations in food contact, network with like-minded professionals and discover best practice in the industry.

Described as “the most important event in Europe on Food Contact Regulations” by Dario Dainelli at Italy’s SITGroup, P&P is a must-attend event for anyone involved in food contact.

