Potential of UK’s food manufacturing sector revealed in new report

A new industry-wide report commissioned by the Food and Drink federation has highlighted key growth opportunities for the UK’s food and drink industry.

The Grant Thornton report, which to be launched at FDF’s parliamentary reception, also explores the obstacles the industry faces, the unique geographical spread of the sector and its importance to the wider UK economy.

The findings also reveal the extent to which exiting the EU may threaten the industry’s future productivity should the sector not receive further support from the Government to help manage the transition.

“This detailed report by Grant Thornton charts the future shape of our industry for many years to come. It is a welcome assessment of the significant opportunities available to boost the productivity of the food and drink industry at a time of great economic uncertainty,” said FDF General Director Ian Wright.

He added: “The issues facing the food and drink industry are complex, but if we find the right solutions there is great reward – not just for our sector and the wider economy.

“We believe a new sector deal, working in partnership with Government and the ‘farm-to-fork’ supply chain, will harness this potential.”

Food and drink is the UK’s largest manufacturing sector. In, 2017 there were just over 9,000 active food and drink manufacturers in the UK, with total turnover of UK food and drink companies reaching £95.5 billion.