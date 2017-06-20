Polar Krush looks to increase output by 500%

Iced drinks company Polar Krush is preparing for a full factory refit, recruitment drive and a number of product launches, following unprecedented growth over the last twelve months.

The Polar Krush factory, based in Ashington, UK, is currently undergoing a major factory refit which will enable the team to increase their output by 500%.

The new factory will be unveiled in June and will also welcome local school groups behind the scenes with the aim of helping local children to better understand how a large business works in a fun and engaging way.

Polar Krush founder Paul Goldfinch said: “This is a really exciting time for the team at Polar Krush. Over the next twelve months we will be creating more jobs, investing in the wealth of local talent and expertise as well as developing our national and international brand, which already has a loyal cult following.”