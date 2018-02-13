Plasfilms to showcase extensive barrier films range

Films distributor, Plasfilms, will be showcasing its extensive range of high barrier films on stand F35 at the Packaging Innovations later this month.

Representing a number of the world’s best film manufacturers for CPP, BOPP, PET and Heat Shrink Films, Plasfilms’ barrier portfolio consists of a number of high performance and superior quality packaging films including: acrylic, PVdC, PVOH/EVOH, aluminium oxide (AlOx) and metallised substrates.

Plasfilms supply packaging films that are engineered to satisfy the highest customer demands in terms of shelf-life extension and barrier properties, consumer appeal, food safety, high speed packaging performance and environmental impact and are suitable for the food industry for applications such as snacks, bakery, confectionery, ice cream, fresh produce, meat, cheese and coffee.

The firm has successfully delivered a true high speed films distribution model to UK printers and convertors, food industry packers and the labels market.

Their distribution processes cover the entire value chain with an advanced logistics model encompassing procurement, storage and delivery. And with direct access to UK stock, the company provides a complete solution that is bespoke to individual customer requirements and is able to meet just-in-time demands.

Plasfilms operates as part of the Plastribution group, the UK’s leading polymer distributor.