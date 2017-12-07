Philippines’ biggest poultry processing plant inaugurated

Cargill Joy Poultry Meats Production, a joint venture between Cargill and Jollibee Foods, has inaugurated its new poultry processing plant in Santo Tomas, Batangas.

The plant increases income opportunities for local poultry farmers in Batangas and nearby provinces as they will supply the chickens to be processed at the JFC facility.

With a processing capacity of 45 million chickens per year, the plant is the largest in the Philippines and provides dressed and marinated chicken to meet the increased demand at JFC brands in the country.

