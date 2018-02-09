PepsiCo ‘shake up’ sparkling water category with bubly launch

PepsiCo has launched a new range of sparkling waters which, it says, will “shake up” the sparkling water category with refreshing flavours and nothing artificial.

bubly is available in eight flavours: limebubly, grapefruitbubly, strawberrybubly, lemonbubly, orangebubly, applebubly, mangobubly and cherrybubly.

Each features bright, bold packaging and comes with its own greeting on the tab and personal messages on the can.

To meet a variety of ready-to-drink packaging options, bubly will be available in 12oz. cans as well as 20oz. single-serve bottles.

The introduction comes just one year after the launch of PepsiCo’s premium bottled water LIFEWTR, and further validates its commitment to its water portfolio, the company said.

“When we looked at the sparkling water category, we saw an opportunity to innovate from within by building a new brand and product from the ground up to meet consumer needs,” said Todd Kaplan, Vice President, Water Portfolio – PepsiCo North America Beverages.

“We created bubly to provide consumers with a great-tasting, flavorful, unsweetened sparkling water in a fun, playful, and relevant manner that is unlike anything we’ve seen in the sparkling water category today.

“This is an exciting addition to our PepsiCo portfolio, which is why we’re committed to make bubly one of our biggest product launches to date and are introducing the new brand to the world during the Academy Awards.”