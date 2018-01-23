PepsiCo looking for next big thing turns to graduates

PepsiCo is looking to leverage the entrepreneurial skills of graduates from across Europe and Sub-Saharan Africa to identity the next big trend in food and beverages.

The PepsiCo Go 2018 Trendsetter Challenge is looking for graduates with a knack for business to identify what they believe will be the next food or drink sensation.

Applicants are tasked with developing their own unique food or drink product – or developing an existing PepsiCo product – pitching it to PepsiCo, and explaining how they would take this to market.

Candidates that reach the final stage will be given the opportunity to interview and land a spot on one of PepsiCo’s market leading graduate schemes.

The programme is now available across nine markets, including the UK, Spain, Belgium, the Netherlands, Serbia, Romania, Greece, Russia and South Africa. This means that the successful graduates will start an international career, with the opportunity to work with colleagues from all over the world on some of the biggest and best FMCG brands on the planet.

Becky Taylor, Senior Director Digital, Europe, Sub-Saharan Africa, PepsiCo, said: “The PepsiCo Go Trendsetter Challenge is an exciting platform for graduates to not only put forward their own business proposals, but also to kick-start their career.”

“If you think you’ve got the next big idea in food and drink, and want to work in an exciting and vibrant company, we want to hear from you.”

Candidates will be assessed by a three-stage process, lasting 12 weeks. From this, PepsiCo will whittle down the top graduates, offering the most curious and insightful minds a full-time position at PepsiCo.

The first online stage calls for graduates to register and submit their proposal for what they think the next big food or beverage trend will be and why, and how it can be taken to market. This can be through the creation of a new product, or by adapting one of PepsiCo’s current lines.

PepsiCo’s industry experts will select the most promising concepts from these entries. Those chosen will be given access to a global digital portal where they will work alongside an experienced PepsiCo mentor to develop their idea even further.

The best business minds from the second round will secure a place in the final and will get the opportunity to present their idea to a panel of PepsiCo market experts.

All finalists will be given the opportunity to interview for a position on PepsiCo’s competitive graduate programme, either within the Digital or Insights team.