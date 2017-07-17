Paleo Foods launches first vegan grain-free granola

The Paleo Foods Co. has launched its first vegan, grain-free granola with Waitrose with the dietary trend showing no signs of slowing down.

The new Chia & Hemp flavour is the brand’s first 100% vegan offering and contains 8g of plant protein per 50g serving.

The flavour uses all natural ingredients – including coconut blossom nectar and toasted almonds – as well as chia and hemp seeds, with nothing artificial.

The company said the product is ideal eaten with milk as a breakfast, a post-workout snack or as an afternoon treat.

The Paleo Foods Co. Chia & Hemp granola is available now to buy at Waitrose for RRP £5.99, as well as stockists including Ocado, Whole Foods and Planet Organic.

Claire Dinsmore, ‎Founder of The Paleo Foods Co., said: “We know that many people are now actively making healthy choices in all aspects of their life and we want to provide them with a simple yet delicious option for breakfast, a meal which can sometimes lack imagination within our busy lives.

“Although the Chia & Hemp flavour is vegan and of course paleo, we know it will be enjoyed by anyone looking to shake up their breakfast routine.”