Packaging Innovations brings the future of branded and inspirational packs

Packaging Innovations and Luxury Packaging London return to London on 13 & 14 September 2017, with two major new developments in tow.

These developments are designed to help senior decision makers from the food and drink industry revitalise their packaging, increase brand awareness, and boost sales.

The 2017 show has a brand-new seminar format for its keynote theatre programme. This will allow more focus on key markets such as food and drink.

These expert sessions will run alongside two other theatres, which will host a full programme of free-to-attend seminars, spanning the entire packaging spectrum.

Also launching at this year’s show is a brand new, free-to-attend Packaging Design Summit. This is being run in association with the Pentawards, the most prestigious worldwide competition exclusively devoted to packaging design in all its forms.

Visitors will also be presented with a series of interactive features allowing them to get expert advice on some of the biggest challenges facing the packaging industry. This will include favourites such as the Innovation Showcase, Innovation Wall and the Packaging Consultancy Clinic.

In addition to this, over 150 top suppliers are signed up for this year’s show and many have revealed they will be unveiling major new innovations.

For example, Clondalkin Flexible Packaging Grootegast is launching two new additions to its stand up pouch range, offering sustainable food protection and extended shelf life.

IPL Packaging will introduce the second-generation Infinity Box and a range of newly developed moulded and wrapped cork material packs. The Infinity Box integrates electroluminescent light panels, mirrors and a rechargeable power supply into the body of the pack.

Seufert Transparente Verpackungen is introducing its bio-based PET, which is around 30% vegetable in origin, can be transformed into transparent packaging and has the same recycling chain as conventional PET.

Croxons will display its range of premium spirit bottles and luxury closures, as well as a comprehensive selection of glass packaging solutions for all food and beverage sectors.

For further information, visit the Packaging Innovations or Luxury Packaging London websites or via the show team on +44 (0)20 3196 4300 or PackagingUK@easyfairs.com.