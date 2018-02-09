New innovative packaging extends avocado shelf life

A new packaging innovation has provided avocadoes with an extra two days of shelf life as part of Tesco’s ongoing efforts to curb food waste.

The new design, which will significantly improve quality for customers, the retailer said, has been developed after several years of trials.

It works by using a unique combination of UV light treatment and improved packaging film to extend freshness for customers – without any compromise on quality or flavour.

In recent years avocados have grown in popularity, with demand at Tesco alone up by more than 10% in the last year as it’s become a breakfast staple and healthy eating sensation.

“Avocados have recently soared in popularity as a healthy snacking food but frustratingly, once ripe, they can deteriorate fairly quickly,” said Tesco avocado expert Mike Corbett said.

“This fantastic new packaging will help cut down on food waste by offering customers up to an extra two days of storage time.”

The new packaging has been developed by Tesco supplier and fruit and vegetable importers Greencell who specialise in supplying avocados.