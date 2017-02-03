UK’s leading packaging event offers professionals plenty to learn

Food and drink professionals will have plenty to see at Packaging Innovations (Inc. Ecopack and Contract Pack), Label&Print and Empack 2017 which returns to NEC Birmingham on 1 & 2 March.

The two-day event returns with over 350 leading international exhibitors and 30 hours of free to attend seminar content delivered by major names including Mondelēz International, 2 Sisters Food Group, Innocent Drinks, Coco-Cola and Nestlé.

A big draw to this year’s show is the number of interactive features and educational sessions on offer. As well as established favourites, such as The Drinks Symposium, The Great Innovation Debate, The Packaging Consultancy Clinic and The BIG Print Debate, the 2017 show will welcome several new additions including, the Campden BRI theatre. This dedicated ‘mini’ theatre will host a series of intimate and topical sessions for the food and drink industries.

Registration is now open. To register for free, please visit www.easyfairs.com/PIUK, www.easyfairs.com/EmpackUK and www.easyfairs.com/Label&PrintUK or via the show team on +44(0) 20 8843 8800 or PackagingUK@easyfairs.com.