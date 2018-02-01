Ozo adds former Nomad Foods Cheif as Chairman

Ozo Innovations announces has appointed former Nomad Foods COO Tania Howarth as Chairman of the Board.

The appointment brings significant experience of food operations and knowledge of the current industry challenges to the Board, Ozo said.

As COO of Nomad Foods, Ms Howarth was instrumental in leading the private equity backed carve-out of iconic frozen food brands Birds Eye, Findus & Iglo from Unilever.

She has also worked across a range of food sectors including Walkers Snack Foods and the Coca-Cola Company in a range of senior technology and operational roles.

“Ozo is proving that hygiene is a valuable source of competitive advantage and can release additional process capacity in the food industry,” said Ms Howarth.

CEO Rowan Gardner added: “The food industry is facing new challenges and hygiene has not been recognised as providing an opportunity for significant resource efficiency and margin win.

“Tania’s industry insight will be valuable to focusing our strategy to help the business succeed and our customers to win.”