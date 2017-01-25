Ireland’s Ornua bolsters post-Brexit capabilities with acquisition

Irish dairy exporter, Ornua, is strengthening its UK capabilities in the post Brexit environment with the acquisition of the Cheshire-based cheese ingredients company F.J. Need.

Ornua said the acquisition is a key part of its ongoing strategy of strengthening its core businesses in Germany, North America and the UK.

F.J. Need supplies a range of British and Irish cheese ingredients to the foodservice and food manufacturing sectors. Ornua will strengthen its existing supply channel to F.J. Need through which it has supplied Irish cheese for a number of years.

F.J Need’s cheese production facility currently produces 16,000 tonnes per annum. Ornua believes that there is significant potential to expand this capacity to take advantage of the rapidly growing foodservice market for cheese ingredients both in the UK and in international markets.

Kevin Lane, CEO of Ornua, said: “This acquisition will be another important milestone in Ornua’s growth as a global supplier of quality dairy products. We are buying an excellent family dairy business which allows us to significantly strengthen our presence in the UK ingredients sector.”

The last two years has seen Ornua invest in acquisitions and significant capital expenditure in Africa, China, Germany, Ireland, Saudi Arabia, Spain, the UK and the US. This latest purchase comes soon after the recent acquisition of US powder ingredient business CoreFX.