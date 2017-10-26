Orkla broadens portfolio with acquisition of Danish Crown subsidiary

Orkla Food Ingredients is broadening its product range in its native Norway by purchasing Danish Crown subsidiary Arne B. Corneliussen.

Orkla predominantly provides bakery ingredients across the Nordic region. The acquisition gives it access to Arne B. Corneliussen’s product portfolio of spices, marinades and flavourings as well as packaging solutions.

“This acquisition gives us access to a new growth platform in the food industry,” said Pål Eikeland, Orkla EVP and CEO of Orkla Food Ingredients.

“The purchase of Arne B. Corneliussen also offers potential for synergies with our existing ingredients operations in Norway, in the form of a more strategic focus on the out-of-home sector as well as savings in areas such as purchasing and distribution.”