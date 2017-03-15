Organic Monitor re-launches as Ecovia Intelligence

Specialist research, consulting and training firm Organic Monitor is relaunching under the new name Ecovia Intelligence.

The re-branding reflects the broadening range of the organisation’s activities, the company said.

Organic Monitor was established in 2001 with the mission to assist operators in the organic products industry by providing business intelligence.

In its first decade, the company broadened its focus to related industries, such as free-from foods, health products, natural personal care products, fair trade products and ethical products.

The services portfolio subsequently expanded to encompass market research, business consulting, technical research, and seminars & workshops.

In the last eight years, the organisation has been hosting suitability summits in Europe, North & Latin America, and the Asia-Pacific. The summits bring together key stakeholders and discuss pressing sustainability issues faced by the food, cosmetic, or cleaning product industries.

The re-branding represents a new chapter in the growth of the organisation.

Amarjit Sahota, Founder and President, said: “Ecovia Intelligence will continue to encourage sustainable development in our specialist industries.

“Organic, as the most sustainable form of agriculture, is a core part of our corporate DNA and will remain a key focus.”

The first seminars and workshops undertaken by the re-branded organisation will take place at industry events in the coming weeks.